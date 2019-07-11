RuPaul's Drag Race star Bob The Drag Queen coming to Birmingham

The 33-year-old drag queen, created by New York artist Christopher Caldwell, will come to the city's Glee Club as part of Bob's Comedy Funhouse, a new show from Klub Kids.

Bob was cast on the eighth season of hit reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race alognside the likes of Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Derrick Barry, Chi Chi DeVayne and more.

In 2016, shortly after winning Drag Race, Bob released the single Purse First featuring DJ Mitch Ferrino.

Bob has also appeared as a guest co-host alongside Trixie Mattel on The Trixie & Katya Show, filling in for regular co-host Katya during her hiatus.

He is the drag mother of Miz Cracker and drag sister to Monét X Change, who placed fifth and sixth, respectively, on season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race, with X Change going on to win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 4.

The comedy queen will be joined by drag icon Jackie Beat, Australia's Karen From Finance, and Liverpool drag legend The Vivienne for the show.

Bob's Comedy Funhouse comes to Birmingham's Glee Club on September 30.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.