Union J’s Jaymi Hensley gets up close and personal with resident camels at West Midland Safari Park - in pictures

A regular sight in the dunes of biblical Egypt, camels are less of an occurrence for the cast of the hit musical when on tour across the UK. However, thanks to West Midlands Safari Park, Jaymi and fellow cast members Anna Campkin, Amber Kennedy and Gemma Pipegot up close and personal with their resident camels who call the Bewdley-based Park their home.

The classic family musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is currently running at Birmingham Hippodrome until Saturday, July 13.

Following rave reviews playing the title role in Birmingham Hippodrome’s spectacular pantomime, Peter Pan, Union J star, Jaymi Hensley returns to the theatre in the lead role of Joseph.

Jaymi Hensley, a member of 2013’s BBC British Breakthrough Band of the year, rose to fame on The X Factor, Union J went on to have a top ten album and a major UK tour and Jaymi later appeared on a number of hit TV shows, including Celebrity Masterchef.

The musical features unforgettable and timeless songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, and Close Every Door.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the first of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to be performed publicly.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat plays at Birmingham Hippodrome until Saturday, July 13, for tickets visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge).