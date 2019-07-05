Your Midlands and Shropshire am dram guide

My home company South Staffs is very proud to have been going for 83 years, but there are some groups which are even older.

Wombourne and District Choral Society, a well-established, mixed choir of 80 or singers, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, with a special gala celebration concert at Wolverhampton Grammar School on July 13 at 7.30pm.

The concert will be conducted by the choir’s Musical Director, Ian Clarke and will be mixture of lighter musical pieces, including songs from Oliver! by Lionel Bart, John Rutter’s It Was a Lover and his Lass, The Heavens are Telling from Haydn and many other popular choral pieces which the choir has performed over recent years.

The choir of pupils from the Wolverhampton Grammar School will also taking part in the concert and there will be a buffet supper after the event.

New singers are always welcome to the choir. Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm during term time, at Ounsdale High School, Ounsdale Road, Wombourne. For more information, contact eileenbrown31@talktalk.net.

Concert Tickets are £10 each, with children under 16 free, plus buffet supper tickets at £5 each. Tickets can be bought online at www.wombournechoralsociety.org or calling 01902 744447.

Also on July 13, the pupils from Pauline Quirke Academy, Wolverhampton will be presenting an evening of songs from Broadway and the West End at St. Leonard’s Church in Bridgnorth, together with soprano, Mary-Jess.

Having performed with Mary-Jess on a number of occasions, both when she appeared with G4 as a guest soprano and on solo concerts, the group are excited.

Principal Julian Elcock said “This is a fantastic opportunity for the students to perform at a really high level.

"Singing three or four songs as backing for bands is great in itself, but this time we can explore a far greater range of numbers and expand the complexity accordingly.

"Mary-Jess is a great role model for the students too, working constantly but willing to spend time with the students to encourage and support them".

"Many of the students have performed with us in the West End in our specially written musicals, so to translate numbers into a choir performance is a new skill for them".

Tickets are available from Mary-Jess's website https://www.mary-jess.com/tour, priced at £15 with special VIP meet and greet tickets from £35.

Meanwhile, the Grange Players who perform at the Grange Playhouse in Walsall, will be performing Arthur Smith and Chris England’s comedy play, An Evening with Gary Lineker, from July 11 to 20.

We are transported back in time to July 4 1990 and in Italy, England are playing Germany in the semi- final of the World Cup.

Meanwhile in Majorca, Bill and Monica are on holiday trying to re-kindle a failing marriage. Monica dreams of an affair with Gary Lineker, though in fact she’s been seeing Dan, a friend of Bill’s and a travel writer whose books are published by Bill’s firm.

Circumstances change when Dan unexpectedly arrives at their hotel to write an article. But as the game begins, the three, in the company of Bill’s colleague Ian and Birgitta, a local German tourist rep they’ve befriended, settle down to watch the game on TV.

Through 90 minutes, extra time and the infamous penalty shoot-out, the field of battle switches between the hotel and the Italian football pitch as Monica, Bill and the England team approach the inevitable.

For tickets visit https://grangeplayers.co.uk/an-evening-with-gary-lineker or call 07909 036835.

Another group eager to make us laugh is Secga Theatre Company, based in Tettenhall, who will present A Bunch of Amateurs, a hilarious romp, at the Towers Theatre within Tettenhall College from July 18-20.

In an attempt to boost his flagging career, fading Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steele arrives in England to play King Lear at Stratford.

But it is not Stratford-upon-Avon his agent has booked him into, but Stratford St. John, a sleepy village in the heart of Suffolk and unfortunately his co-stars are not Derek Jacobi and Judi Dench, but members of the Stratford Players, a bunch of amateurs desperate to save their small theatre from closure.

Mishap and misunderstanding soon pile upon each other in this hilarious comedy by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman.

The group are always keen to encourage new members to join them, both on stage and off, so whether you are a performer, or interested in lighting, sound or scenery.

To buy tickets, visit www.secgatheatrecompany.vpweb.co.uk.

Our Am Dram Star this week is Jenni Rullan, a long-standing member of several societies across the Wolverhampton area and a very experienced, talented lady.

Jenni has been a member of Willenhall Musical Theatre Company since the age of 14. Now it is always unkind to disclose a lady’s age, but let’s just say Jenni has been on stage with this company since at least 1958 when she appeared as a dancer in Annie Get Your Gun.

Jenni said: “Theatre is a wonderful interest and over the years I’ve made so many friends. The fun we have had both on stage and off and the social life that developed through theatre means that I am actually honoured to be a ‘second nan’ to one member and a ‘special mom’ to another.”

“As that curtain is raised to start a show and whatever big or small part I play in the performance, I still get such a feeling of anticipation, excitement and the wish that I will do my very best to entertain the paying audience. “

“My favourite role I played was Miss Flannery in Thoroughly Modern Millie. It gave me an opportunity to use some of my dear Mom's facial expressions and characteristics and show my comedic side plus my dancing .This came as quite a surprise to many in the audience (and some of the company's younger members too) who didn't know I could still do a "mean" tap dance - yes even at my age!” Jenni laughed.

I wondered if Jenni has a part she feels she missed out on and what her dream role might have been?

“I would have liked to have played Nellie Forbush in South Pacific but at my age the closest I would get to that role now is Bloody Mary.” she laughed again.

“My dream role would be Anna in The King and I, but only if I was playing opposite Yul Brynner of course!” I can imagine lots of actresses would dream of that scenario!

Jenni’s next production will be Oklahoma which she will begin rehearsing for late this year and she is looking forward to it.

“I've been in this musical before and it has a good story line and delightful music that most audiences will know and love,” she said.

“Last year I was invited to become a Committee Member of Friends of The Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. I take this role very seriously and hope that I can encourage membership and continuance of this charity for the benefit of theatre and the local community.”

Jenni really is the epitome of a good, all round amateur performer; long may she continue.

Break a leg!