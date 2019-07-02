Sir Ian McKellen raises £140,000 for Birmingham REP

The 80-year-old star brought his one-man show, Ian McKellen On Stage, to the venue on June 21 and 22, playing to three packed houses as part of his 80th birthday celebrations visiting 80 venues around the country raising vital funds for each theatre in the process.

More than 2,400 people bought a ticket to see the show, with performances selling out within 48 hours. Due to popular demand an extra performance was added with all profits going to The REP, which as a registered charity, is currently aiming to raise £1 million pounds.

Rachael Thomas, executive director at The REP said: “Ian McKellen’s visit to The REP was not only an incredible spine-tingling demonstration of the power of live performance but a powerful awareness raising opportunity of the charitable case for the arts.

Sir Ian McKellen raising funds at Birmingham REP

"We are extremely grateful to Ian for his wonderful generosity and support – the event and its impact on The REP will be remembered for many, many years to come.

"We are also extremely grateful to everyone who bought a ticket and by doing so played a vital part in supporting our REP First £1 million campaign”

Ahead of his visit to The REP Ian McKellen said: “The legacy of Birmingham Repertory Theatre is recognised by actors everywhere, which is why I wanted to present my new solo show here to celebrate my 80th birthday.

"All profits will benefit the REP First Campaign, nurturing new talent.”.

Now in its third and final year, the REP First campaign has raised £830, 685. The £140,000 raised through the Ian McKellen events will support the nurturing talent strand of REP First.

In addition to the three performances by Ian McKellen, and to boost the amount of money raised, The REP hosted two gala events transforming its studio theatre into an enchanted forest for the occasion.

These fundraising galas were attended by 530 members of the local business community, sponsors and individuals. Fundraising efforts were also furthered by Ian McKellen who took part in a bucket collection after each performance in an attempt to help The REP raise as much as possible.

The additional matinee performance meant that because of Ian’s willingness and generosity 100 people from The REP’s participatory projects - Shifting the Dial, REP Foundry, Young REP and Furnace – were welcomed to the see Ian McKellen On Stage.

To date Ian McKellen On Stage has raised in excess of £1.5million for theatre across the country, with the grand total predicted to reach £2million.