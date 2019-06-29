Ambitious remodelling for Birmingham REP to mark 50th anniversary

The £2.5m scheme would include a striking new entrance on the building’s iconic façade, a new restaurant on the first floor, and create more opportunities for performance outside the traditional theatre space.

The Rep is aiming to complete the revamp in 2021 to coincide with the celebration of its 50th anniversary. The plans have been submitted by APEC Architects.

Bosses said due to budget cuts the project was "necessary for the theatre to remain financially sustainable" and would help increase revenues, particularly through increased food and drink sales.

Rachael Thomas, executive director at Birmingham Repertory Theatre said: “We’re delighted to be working with APEC on developing the Rep to make it even more welcoming and inclusive.

"The designs have been developed through user consultation to inform a feasibility study before developing fuller plans. The proposed alterations will create a new and more prominent central entrance as well as making modifications to the internal public areas to develop an informal performance space, improve orientation and access to the theatres whilst also making physical improvements to the bar and catering provision to maximise commercial income and improve ambience, service, access and operability.”