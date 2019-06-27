Shropshire dancer Isobel in final 20 for role in Nativity! The Musical

Isobel Hickman from Shifnal danced through three rounds of auditions so far and is now waiting to learn if she will join the cast for the Wolverhampton leg of the show's national tour.

More than 400 children from the region auditioned for the Wolverhampton leg and Isobel is one of only 20 to make it through to the next round.

Alison Hickman, Isobel’s mother, said: “Isobel has come out absolutely buzzing after all three auditions during this process and we are so proud she has made it down to the last 20.

"It would be a dream come true for Isobel to take part in a professional production like this, especially with it being so local.

"I know how disappointed she will be if she doesn’t get accepted into the production, having come so far, but I am incredibly proud of her whatever the outcome and grateful for the opportunity.”

Isobel has been on stage since the age of eight and followed in her sisters’ footsteps by joining The Arts Centre Telford. Since then, Isobel has taken part in productions including ‘Cats!’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Scrooge’.

She achieved first place at Telford Dance Festival in the Song and Dance Festival earlier this month, and recently scored 97 per cent in her musical theatre singing exam.

Bobby Standley, a producer at The Arts Centre Telford and Isobel’s acting teacher, added: “Isobel puts an incredible amount of effort into everything she does with us at The Arts Centre Telford. Getting this far is such as huge achievement and we are all immensely proud of Isobel and everything she continues to achieve."