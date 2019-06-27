Britain's Got Talent's John Archer to bring new show to Birmingham

John Archer, a semi-finalist from this years BGT and a man considered by many to be the best comedy magician in the UK today will take to the stage in his one man show, Against The Odds.

The show will be coming to The Old Rep Theatre in Birmingham on March 22 next year.

Archer has been branded as "powerful and incredibly entertaining" by The Edinburgh Evening News and has worked with the likes of Tim Vine and Penn and Teller.

Tickets are available to purchase now by visiting www.oldreptheatre.co.uk or by calling 0121 359 94444.