A Midsummer Night's Dream coming to Shifnal

The Chapterhouse Theatre Company will present their performance of a Midsummer Night’s Dream on July 12.

The story of magical forests, playful fairies and star-crossed lovers will be shown at Haughton Hall Hotel.

The show will include beautifully designed Elizabethan costumes and an original musical score.

The gates open at 5pm, and bar drinks and light meals will be available for purchase prior to the performance.

Tickets are available from the hotel reception. Alternatively they can be bought at bit.ly/2J7QLKI

Report by Millie Griffin