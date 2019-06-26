Illiad retold with a Birmingham twang in new show

The Iliad depicts the tale of the darkest point of the Trojan War and, with Achilles, the greatest warrior-champion of the Greeks who is refusing to fight at its centre. But without Achilles, the balance of power is swayed in the Trojan’s favour and the gods may need to interfere.

The new play at Birmingham Repertory Theatre will run for three performances from Friday, July 19 to Saturday, July 20, and has been rewritten with a Brummie accent and reimagined as Scenes From A Brummie Iliad by actor Roderick Smith.

Brummie Iliad in rehearsals at The REP

Smith grew up in Birmingham and has adapted Homer's original poem to create a version that celebrates the accent he grew up with.

Speaking about the production, Smith said: "I wrote Scenes From A Brummie Iliad as a response to a challenge from another writer when we were talking about regional accents.

" have too often in the past been portrayed as either low comedy characters or a bit thick and it’s time to challenge that tired old calumny.

"The Brummie accent is beautifully musical, wistful and serious with a vein of dry humour running through it and ideal for tale-telling.

"I am massively excited to hear and see my version of Homer’s epic brought to a new, vibrant life at The REP by so many committed, talented and enthusiastic performers.”

Scenes From A Brummie Iliad will be showing on July 19 at 7:45pm and on July 20 at 2:45pm and 7:45pm, with all performances being captioned.

Tickets start from £10 and can be purchased from the box office on 0121 236 4455 or can be purchased online at www.birmingham-rep.co.uk