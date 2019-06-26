Advertising
Everybody's Talking About Jamie coming to Birmingham
Critically-acclaimed West End show Everybody's Talking About Jamie is coming to Birmingham.
The hit musical is based on the true story of Jamie New, a 16 year old from Sheffield who featured as the subject of BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.
The show is currently running at London's Apollo Theatre starring Faye Tozer, Layton Williams, Rebecca McKinnis, Sejal Keshwala, Sabrina Sandhu, and RuPaul's Drag Race season six winner Bianca Del Rio, the drag character of artist Roy Haylock.
The musical premiered at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on February 13, 2017.
Since then, Everybody's Talking About Jamie has won accolades including Best New Musical at the What's On Stage Awards in London.
This year it has been announced that Warp Films will product a movie version of the musical.
Everybody's Talking About Jamie comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from March 16 to 21.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
