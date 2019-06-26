Everybody's Talking About Jamie coming to Birmingham

The hit musical is based on the true story of Jamie New, a 16 year old from Sheffield who featured as the subject of BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

The show is currently running at London's Apollo Theatre starring Faye Tozer, Layton Williams, Rebecca McKinnis, Sejal Keshwala, Sabrina Sandhu, and RuPaul's Drag Race season six winner Bianca Del Rio, the drag character of artist Roy Haylock.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie NEW Trailer

The musical premiered at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on February 13, 2017.

Since then, Everybody's Talking About Jamie has won accolades including Best New Musical at the What's On Stage Awards in London.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

This year it has been announced that Warp Films will product a movie version of the musical.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from March 16 to 21.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.