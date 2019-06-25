Britain's Got Talent star Kojo Anim to bring debut tour to Birmingham, Stafford and Shrewsbury

The 39-year-old father of one was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act on this year’s series of the ITV talent show, winning through to the grand final earlier this month.

Simon Cowell was so blown away by Kojo’s first audition routine he hit his golden buzzer to send him straight into the live semi-finals, saying: “I don’t really like comedians on this show… But I love you!” That first BGT performance has had more than 23 million views on YouTube.

Speaking about his BGT experience, and now announcing his debut UK tour, Kojo said: “For me, Britain’s Got Talent wasn’t about winning £250,000, it was a chance to get in front of the judges, and to prove to myself that I can perform in front of anybody.

“My goal was to make it to the final, and now here I am – announcing my first solo tour, something I’ve been working towards for 20 years.

“Since my first audition when Simon pressed the golden buzzer, my whole life has changed and now I can’t wait to jump in a taxi to travel the country making people laugh.”

The former BT customer service employee from Hackney, in East London, has previously worked with American stand-up stars Kevin Hart (Wembley Arena, 2014), Dave Chappelle (UK tour, 2015) and Chris Rock and was a hit on NBC series Last Comic Standing in America in 2008.

Previous TV work includes CBBC show The Mighty Truck Of Stuff with Reggie Yates and MTV Base show The Fresh Prince Of Hackney. He has also hosted the breakfast show on radio station Capital XTRA.

Kojo Anim will come to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on February 6, Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on February 25, and Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre on March 9.

Tickets go on sale on June 28 at 10am from cuffeandtaylor.com