Dita Von Teese to bring new show to Birmingham

The 46-year-old performer will bring Glamonatrix to The Alexandra Theatre as part of her European tour. The shows follows hit show The Art of Teese that came to The London Palladium last year.

The burlesque dancer, model, costume designer, singer, actress and entrepreneur began performing in 1992 and helped popularise the neo-burlesque revival. Some of her more famous dances have involved a carousel horse, a giant powder compact, a filigree heart and a clawfoot bathtub with a working shower head.

Her breakthrough Playboy cover in 2002 helped propel her to stardom. She has since become the first guest star at the Crazy Horse cabaret club in Paris, appeared at fashion shows across the world including Paris Fashion Week, appear as the face of MAC Cosmetics' Viva Gkam Campaign, and launch her own clothing range.

She has also starred in film and TV series such as The Death of Salvador Dali, America's Next Top Model, RuPaul's Drag Race, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell and more.

Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix will come to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on April 18.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 28.

