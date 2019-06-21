Your Midlands and Shropshire am dram guide

One such group is Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company, who will present the amusing, although very emotional play, Cheshire Cats, at The Birchmeadow, Broseley from June 27 to 29.

Writer Gail Young invites you to follow the Cheshire Cats team as they speed walk their way to fundraising success in the London Moonwalk, which as we all know is a very special event in aid of breast cancer research.

Hilary, Siobhan, Yvonne, Vicky and Maggie are attempting to walk 13 miles across the capital in record time in their decorated bras and posh new trainers, but the sixth member of the team doesn't seem to meet the physical criteria.

Cheshire Cats is a cross between a girls’ night out and a real mission to support a cause close to many hearts, with plenty of laughs and a few tears along the way.

I think any actress would love to take part in this play in support of her fellow women.

For tickets priced at £10 email mtc.bridgnorth@gmail.com or pop into the Oxfam show in the town.

For more information on the play visit www.cheshirecats.org.uk

Another local group, Charlemont Amateur Dramatic Society, is seeking new members to take part in any forthcoming productions the group may choose to present.

They are based in West Bromwich and are an award-winning group well known for a wide variety of plays from comedy to drama.

Their next production will be September in the Rain by John Godber. Look out here for more details on the show nearer the time.

For more information visit www.thecads.weebly.com.

Now to rather a gruesome tale. From July 6 to 13, the resident group at the Old Rep in Birmingham will present the musical version of Sweeney Todd, written by Hugh Wheeler and Stephen Sondheim.

The infamous tale of Sweeney Todd tells of an unjustly exiled barber, who returns to 19th century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife.

The road to revenge leads him to Mrs Lovett, a failing pie shop owner whose luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the addition of a special ingredient into her meat pies.

Sweeney Todd has become a successful masterpiece, simultaneously shocking and delighting audiences worldwide.

Despite the grisly storyline, the music from this show is very enjoyable and includes By the Sea, Johanna, Pretty Women and Not While I’m Around.

For tickets, visit www.oldburyrep.org or call 0121 552 2761.

A performance in complete contrast, but equally as engaging is Peter Pan the musical, which you can catch at The Belfrey Theatre in Wellington on July 5 to 7.

Presented by the Belfrey Theatre’s youth group, Peter Pan the Musical tells the classic J.M. Barrie tale of a young boy who refuses to grow up.

On a quest to find stories with which to entertain his young cohorts in Neverland — an island refuge for lost boys — Peter returns to the real world and meets Wendy, Michael, and John Darling.

The Darling children accompany Peter back to the magical Neverland, where they learn to fly, get involved in all sorts of adventures and defeat the evil Captain Hook and his pirates.

It’s fun and the perfect vehicle for these youngsters to perform.

For tickets visit www.belfreytheatre.com or call 01952 222277.

Here in Wolverhampton, Starcross Youth Theatre will present their summer concert at the University of Wolverhampton Arena Theatre on July 5 to 6.

Celebrating all their achievements from their shows and LAMDA examination pieces, as well as performances by their junior members and even the Mom’s tap group, it promises to be an evening of pure entertainment and a showcase of the talents of all involved.

For tickets, visit www.wlv.ac.uk or call 01902 321321.

Over at Stourbridge Town Hall from July 4 to 6, the youth group of Stourbridge Amateur Operatic Society is presenting Footloose the Musical, with performances at 7.30pm nightly and a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Based on the 1984 film of the same name which starred Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer, Footloose is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago, who moves to the small town of Bomont with his mother, after his father abandons them.

Before long, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the local church. The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable.

With the help of the Reverend’s daughter, Ariel and Willard, a country hick who becomes Ren’s best friend, he helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.

The score the show is a 1980’s delight and includes Let’s Hear it for the Boy, Holding Out for a Hero, Mama Says and of course the title song, Footloose.

For tickets you can book online at www.seaty.co.uk/footloose or call 07504301767.

The Telford Academy of Preforming Arts is presenting their tenth anniversary show, entitled Let’s Celebrate, at Oakengates Theatre in Telford on July 6.

Students from Oakengates and Childs Ercall academies will perform street dance, ballet, tap, musical theatre and much more in this outstanding showcase of local talent.

For tickets visit www.theplacetleford.com or call 01952 382382.

Finally this week, our Am Dram Stars are the pupils of the Linzi G School of Dance, who are performing their annual show entitled In the Spotlight at Coppice Performing Arts School in Wednesfield on June 22 to 23.

Principal Lindsey Grant said, “Our annual dance show is the highlight of our school calendar. It brings together not only just our dancers but all of our lovely families who are so keen to be involved behind the scenes. It’s a real dance family community that we have named Team Linzi G! We couldn’t put our shows on without the support of our dance parents.”

She continued, “The dress rehearsal went brilliantly and when you have had rails of costumes hanging in your spare room for the last six months it’s a joy to see them being worn so beautifully onstage. It’s a really tough and stressful job arranging the show but when you see the parents faces beaming watching their child onstage it makes it so worthwhile.”

“I am so very proud of the show we have created and can’t wait for our full audiences to see it next weekend.”

The show will include numbers from 42nd Street, Hairspray, Chicago, Bugsy Malone, Elf, Moana, Mary Poppins, Copacabana, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and many, many more.

For tickets or more information on the Linzi G School of Dance, visit http://www.linzigdance.co.uk/ or call 07581252684.

Break a leg!