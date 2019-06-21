The Phantom of The Opera coming to Birmingham Hippodrome

The iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber show will come to the Hurst Street venue in summer 2020. Exact dates have not yet been revealed.

The show is currently in its 33rd year in the West End, telling the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House.

Christine is mesmerised by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, and the Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events.

The musical features songs such as Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most successful musicals in history playing to over 145 million people in 41 countries and 183 cities in 17 languages.

It has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards.

Fiona Allan, Birmingham Hippodrome artistic director and chief executive, said: “The Phantom of the Opera is the very definition of a blockbuster musical, having played in London for 33 years and been seen by 145 million people worldwide.

"Now Birmingham audiences will have the opportunity to experience this extraordinary production, as once again the Hippodrome brings the very best of the West End to the West Midlands.”

Tickets will go on sale to Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patron scheme members on Tuesday, September 10 at 11am, to groups on Tuesday, September 24 at 11am and to the general public from Thursday, September 26 at 11am.

For more information, click here.