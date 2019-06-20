Rehearsals begin for The Color Purple at Birmingham Hippodrome - in pictures

Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Steven Spielberg’s 1985 Oscar-nominated film of the same name, The Color Purple is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical which follows heroine Celie as she discovers her own identity and power over the course of 40 years in 20th century southern America.

The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Simon Hadley The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Simon Hadley The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Simon Hadley The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Simon Hadley The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Simon Hadley The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Simon Hadley The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan

The cast is led by T’Shan Williams as Celie, Joanna Francis as Shug Avery, Ako Mitchell as Mister, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Mister’s son Harpo, Karen Mavundukure as his wife Sophia, Danielle Fiamanya as Celie’s sister Nettie and Delroy Brown as Pa.

The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Simon Hadley

The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Simon Hadley

The cast is completed by Geoff Aymer, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, KM Drew Boateng, Danielle Kassaraté, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.

The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan

The Color Purple in rehearsal. Picture by: Manuel Harlan

The Color Purple comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from July 16 to 20.

For more information and to book, click here.