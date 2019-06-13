Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat brings a rainbow of colour to Birmingham Hippodrome

Following rave reviews playing the title role in Birmingham Hippodrome’s spectacular pantomime, Peter Pan, Union J star, Jaymi Hensley will return to the theatre in the lead role of Joseph.

Jaymi Hensley, a member of 2013’s BBC British Breakthrough Band of the year, will don the Technicolor Dreamcoat in his first role in a major musical.

Having risen to fame on The X Factor, Union J went on to have a top ten album and a major UK tour and Jaymi later appeared on a number of hit TV shows, including Celebrity Masterchef.

Commenting on his upcoming role, Jaymi said: “I cannot describe how excited and honoured I am to be stepping into the prestigious coloured coat.

"When I think of iconic roles in musical theatre, Joseph was always one that I dreamt of playing growing up.

"And to finally say that I am going to play it is a dream come true.

"I cannot wait to meet all of the loyal Joseph fans and bring you my take of this amazing dream role.”

The musical features a variety of hit songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, and Close Every Door.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the first of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to be performed publicly, and has been seen by an estimated 26 million people.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from July 2 to 13.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.