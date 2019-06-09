Stories of the Midlands armed forces community shared in new play

Reparation Island plays at The Patrick Studio and will be erformed by members of the West Midlands armed forces community and created around the stories of fellow community members.

Directed by Christopher Elmer-Gorry, Reparation Island is the culmination of seven months of planning, story-gathering, script-writing and rehearsing.

Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome

From January to March the team toured the region, talking to a wide range of people and organisations connected to the military. In total 51 people were interviewed, their stories forming the basis of the play.

Reparation Island is presented by Bravo 22 Company, a recovery through the arts programme, made possible by The Royal British Legion and The Drive Project in association with Birmingham Hippodrome.

Bravo 22 aims to give Service people and veterans new skills and experiences while improving confidence, self-awareness and motivation to support an individual’s recovery and the transition into civilian life.

Rehearsal shots of cast for Reparation Island by the Driver Project and the Royal British Legion at the Birmingham Hippodrome

The cast features Tim Seeley, Baz Barrett, Mark Howell, Amy Whistance, Kevin Hanbury, Scott Yarrington, Rachael Yarrington, Steven Cokayne, Matt Wightman, Laura Tipper and Jamie Weller plus a video appearance from Ifraz Sohail.

Reparation Island plays at The Patrick Studio, Birmingham Hippodrome from June 13 to 15.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.