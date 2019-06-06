Jim Jefferies to bring new tour to Birmingham

His 2018 tour, The Unusual Punishment Tour, was a sell out around the world and received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The 42-year-old comedian recently signed a deal with Comedy Central for a first look on content development in television and digital media.

Additionally, Jim’s eponymous Comedy Central series, The Jim Jefferies Show debuted its third season this March. The weekly show features Jim traveling across the globe to tackle the top news stories and controversial issues of the day.

He also heads up The Jim Jefferies Show Podcast, this includes interviews and discussions with a variety of guests discussing current events and politics, as well as providing a more in-depth focus on the topics and opinions featured on the TV series - with less filters.

In 2018 he starred in his third Netflix comedy special Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now, which was recorded at the Eventim Apollo in London.

The year before, he released his fifth major stand up special in seven years, Freedumb. The special was Jim’s second to air on Netflix, and followed the huge success of the first, Jim Jefferies: BARE, in which he delivered a now iconic routine on guns and gun control in the United States.

In addition, Jim created, wrote, produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed FX series Legit, which ran for two seasons and has since gained a cult following. He has also appeared in the films Killing Hasselhoff and Punching Henry. Jim currently lives in Los Angeles.

Jim Jefferies will come to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on December 5.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.