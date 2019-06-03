David Walliams' Grandpa’s Great Escape stage show coming to Birmingham

Talking ahead of the shows, the 47-year-old actor, comedian and writer said: “Grandpa's Great Escape Live is an incredible new development for the book.

"We’re not just turning it into a live show, but into a spectacular live arena show for all the family this Christmas.

David Walliams' Grandpa’s Great Escape. Pictures by: Trevor Leighton

"Being in arenas means we can have a life-size Spitfire, a tank, the London landscape and a dramatic escape from the Imperial War Museum.

"It's great because we can really go to town with all of those elements and this story demands that scale.

"I'm delighted to be involved with this arena tour of Grandpa's Great Escape Live, working with fantastic people like the director Sean Foley and Kevin Cecil, who’s written the script.

"I couldn't be more excited about it.”

The stage show follows the acclaimed television film which aired on BBC One last year, and will be directed by Tony Award nominee Sean Foley.

Grandpa’s Great Escape is the eighth book by Walliams and was published in 2015 by Harper Collins Children’s Books.

It tells the story of Grandpa, a former World War II pilot, who plots a daring escape from his old folk's home with his grandson. But unbeknownst to them the wicked Matron Swine in dead set of foiling their plans.

The set for this multi-million pound production has been created by entertainment architects Stufish Productions, behind shows for Cirque du Soleil, Beyonce and Jay Z, Madonna, The Rolling Stones and more.

The script adaptation of the book has been written by Kevin Cecil. Casting for the show will be announced soon.

The live version of the kids’ favourite, which has sold over two million copies around the world, will be at Arena Birmingham from December 23 to 26.

Tickets will go on sale at 8am tomorrow.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.