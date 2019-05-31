Your Midlands and Shropshire am dram guide

Seemingly controversial productions leave some theatre goers cold, while others enjoy the serious or contentious subject matter.

One such show is of course Lloyd-Webber and Rice’s rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, which the pair wrote back in 1970 as a concept album, before successful runs on both Broadway and in London’s West End over the next two years.

Based on the gospels’ accounts of the last week of Jesus’s life, the storyline of the musical depicts the political and personal struggles between the disciple Judas Iscariot and Jesus in the lead up to the crucifixion.

Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society has chosen to perform Jesus Christ Superstar as their annual musical and will be presenting the show at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury from June 12 to 15.

It sounds as if the group has chosen to set the show in modern times with Jesus encountering the difficulties of riots, street crime, looting and corruption.

The score of the show is compelling, moving and extremely unique. It includes Heaven on Their Minds, Hosanna, the stunning rock anthem Superstar, the beautiful ballad I Don’t Know How To Love Him and of course one of the most demanding solos for a male performer, Gethsemane.

SAOS has asked everyone to join them in Jerusalem, well Theatre Severn really, to see how this biblical tale is just as relevant today as when it was originally set.

In this production, David Sudlow will take the title role, with Crayg Wellbeloved as Judas, Ben Davis as Herod and Ros Hodges as Mary.

For tickets priced at £13-21, visit www.theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

It’s all about the musicals this week, as Queensbridge Musical Theatre Society is presenting Sweet Charity from June 11 to 15 at the Core Theatre in Solihull.

This is another production that deals with controversy; this time that of dance hall hostesses and their place in society in the 1960’s.

Charity Hope Valentine works as a taxi dancer in a sleazy dance hall alongside her two best friends, Nickie and Helene. They have no illusions that what they are doing is renting out their bodies to any man who will pay, but Charity wants more than anything to just be loved.

When she finds the man of her dreams everything in the garden looks rosy, but can he ignore Charity’s past and make her the wife she longs to be?

Sweet Charity has some great songs including Big Spender, If My Friends Could See Me Now, Where Am I Going? I Love To Cry At Weddings and the huge hippy number, The Rhythm of Life which our very own Beverley Knight has just sung in the latest version of this show at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

In Queensbridge’s production, Sarah Odom plays Charity, with Sam Troke as her love interest Oscar, Karina Harris as Nickie, Emily Fouracre as Helene and Cyril Ma as Big Daddy.

For tickets visit www.thecoretheatresolihull.co.uk, call 0121 704 6962.

Telford and District Light Operatic Company is seeking a production team for their next show, the incomparable Guys and Dolls, which the group will perform in Spring 2020.

If you are a director, MD or choreographer and fancy this fun show, visit www.tadlop.com or the group’s Facebook page to apply.

Another group seeking a production team is Willenhall Musical Theatre Company, who will be performing Oklahoma! in April 2020.

This group has just seen a very successful production of Sister Act, but are retuning to a more traditional musical next year.

Anyone interested in directing, musical directing or choreographing the show should email colinchris06@btinternet.com by June 30.

At the Crescent Theatre in Birmingham, the resident group there is performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream from June 8 to 15.

In Athens preparations are being made for the marriage of the Duke, Theseus, and Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons. Meanwhile, in a nearby enchanted forest, the feud between the Fairy King and Queen reaches a new crisis. Into their realm four young Athenian lovers and a group of amateur actors are drawn and before long, comic mayhem ensues.

This is a hugely funny and heart-warming, modern dress production of one of Shakespeare’s best loved and most enduring comedies.

You can catch this production at Blakesley Hall on July 6 to 7 too.

For tickets visit www.crescent-theatre.co.uk or call 0121 643 5858.

Finally this week, there is just time to catch Stourbridge Choir and Orchestra’s performance of The Armed Man, which they will present at Stourbridge Town Hall tomorrow evening, June 1 at 7pm.

The group is very excited to be performing this poignant piece and also included in the concert is William Walton’s Spitfire Prelude and Fugue, as well as some other popular war time classics.

For tickets email stourbridgechoirandorchestra@hotmail.com or call 01384 373111.

Dan and Sophia who are appearing in Half a Sixpence

Our Am Dram Star of the Week is teacher, Dan Parker, who is playing the role of Kipps in Birmingham and Midland Operatic Society’s production of the ever popular musical, Half a Sixpence at the New Alexandra Theatre in the city from June 11 to 15.

Dan hails originally from sunny Porthcawl and is no stranger to treading the boards, having had his first big break on the BBC in the BAFTA winning, harrowing film Care. He has made numerous professional appearances both on TV and on stage and so I wondered how Dan became involved in amateur theatre at this stage in his life?

He told me “I got my big break during sixth form, after joining a local youth theatre, being cast as the lead in a BBC drama about sexual abuse in care homes. The drama went on to win 16 International Awards including Best Drama at the BAFTAs, two National Television Society Awards, and me personally receiving Best Actor at the prestigious Geneva Film Festival.”

Dan continued, “After many years of performing, I decided that I felt I had accomplished all of my goals in professional acting and wanted to have a more stable routine, whilst still considering my love of the arts, so I re-trained as a Drama teacher. I still love performing and, whilst I don't do it professionally any more, I feel that some of the companies I have worked with, like BMOS, maintain a professional standard and could be confused for a professional company.”

The role of Kipps requires exceptional comedic talent as well as the obvious ability to sing and dance. I asked Dan how he goes about building character?

“This is such a hard question,” he said. “I think you have to have a clear vision of the character and who you would like them to be. I've played comedy characters for years now and still haven't perfected it, but by working alongside other people with great comic timing, I have hopefully learnt how to understand the nuances of such a character, and attempt to replicate that on stage. Also, allow people to laugh AT you at times, be the fool and get the audience on your side, so that they then will hopefully laugh with you too.”

He continued, “The most challenging part of this role has undoubtedly been learning the lines! Kipps acts as a narrator and the key protagonist, so it has been a fair slog to get through!”

As a teacher, I wondered what effects Dan thinks learning drama and music have on pupils in schools today?

“Learning drama in school teaches children how to become more rounded individuals; inter-personal skills, teamwork, improvisation, public speaking, empathy; the list goes on; all necessary for a future in any employment, and developing skills for life,” he said.

I completely agree.

Starring alongside Dan is Sophia Patel, who is playing Young Ann at certain performances during the run. In fact, Dan is her school teacher and said he is honoured to be sharing the stage with one of his students for the very first time. I wondered if Dan had recommended Sophia for her role as Young Ann, or did she join the company independently?

Dan told me, “I knew that BMOS was looking for a young female to play a younger version of Ann, who had strong performance skills. Sophia had just played the title role in Annie in our annual school production and so I recommended her to come and audition. She's a star of the future - one to watch out for!”

Lovely praise for young Sophia. I hope they both have a ball appearing together.

For tickets for Half a Sixpence, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/half-a-sixpence/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

Break a leg!