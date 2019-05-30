Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Birmingham REP - review with pictures

But the politicians of Southern Europe cannot find any excuse for man’s inhumanity to man in the conduct of World War II as carried out by the Balkan States, Mussolini’s Italy and Hitler’s Germany.

Probably based on true stories, denied by author Louis de Bernières, the story has a group of Italian soldiers arriving on the island of Cephalonia to occupy it following the surrender of the Greek forces.

What happens thereafter is a complete surprise. Instead of imposing hard-line Nazi discipline Corelli and his men treat the islanders to a nicely sung account of part of Puccini’s opera chorus Nessun Dorma and another well performed extract is from the same composer’s Humming Chorus from Butterfly.

Alex Mugnaioini, in his role as island commandant, also gives a delightfully played version of the slow movement of Vivaldi’s Concerto for Mandolin.

Clearly no military martinet, this officer is suave and sophisticated and merely wants all those who have to deal with him get on together as well as they can considering the circumstances.

The novel was published in 1994 and quite highly regarded, though the subsequent 2002 film was less popular and ranks only 82nd on a list of great wartime romance films.

Melly Still’s production is a delight throughout, superbly adapted by Rona Munro. Mayou Trikerioti’s set and costumes are beautifully detailed while Malcolm Tippet’s lighting design has some very striking effects. The production is crisply articulated as well as being very sympathetically cast.

Joseph Long gives us a very wise doctor Iannis, who fully understands the perils of wartime liaisons, when it becomes obvious that Captain Corelli and his daughter have fallen in love. Madison Clare portrays Pelagia very sympathetically, though perhaps not understanding the physical danger threatened by both German troops and Greek Nationalists.

The production is a little slow to get into its stride. Captain Corelli appears only a few moments before the interval, though the pace and action picks up considerably in the second half. The appearance of a shiny new bike, though, appears as most incongruous.

This really is theatre at its best, characters and text combining beautifully to create a great dramatic and emotional effects.

Captain Corelli’s Mandolin runs until June 15.