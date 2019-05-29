Bring Your Own Baby Comedy show coming to Birmingham

Bring Your Own Baby Comedy is the UK’s premier baby friendly comedy club, featuring a range of different comedy stars as well as soft flooring, toys, buggy parking and baby changing.

The show was conceived by best friends and professional comedians Carly Smallman and Alyssa Kyria. After new mum Alyssa suffered with post-natal depression after the birth of her daughter, the pair decided to help other local parents by starting a day-time comedy club in the function room above their local pub.

Bring Your Own Baby Comedy has recently been nominated for the Lanisoh Feed With Confidence Award as one of the UK’s top Breast Feeding Friendly events.

As well as this, we work closely with the national charity for post natal depression, PANDA, and offer one free ticket to every show that we produce, each month, to a post natal depression sufferer.

The show comes to Birmingham's Symphony Hall on June 20.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.