It's just a jump to the next floor: The cast of The Rocky Horror Show surprise hotel guests with Time Warp trip - with video

Guests at Birmingham's Radisson Blu hotel learned the Time Warp from Strictly star Joanne Clifton and the cast of the cult show when they set foot inside the hotel's elevator.

The show is currently running at the city's Alexandra Theatre, also starring Birmingham's Alison Hammond as the narrator, Blue singer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James and West End star Stephen Webb as Frank, Strictly Come Dancing Champion Joanne Clifton as Janet, a1’s Ben Adams as Brad and Kristian Lavercombe reprising his role as Riff Raff.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been performed worldwide for 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into over 20 languages.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor.

The show is packed full of well known hits, such as Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet, and The Time-Warp.

The Rocky Horror Show will run until Saturday, May 25.

