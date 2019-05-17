John-Luke Roberts to bring new show to Birmingham

The 34-year-old Newcastle upon Tyne comedian is a writer and Gaulier trained actor and comedian who has created seven solo shows for the Edinburgh Fringe between 2010 and 2018, all of which have been critically acclaimed with several Soho Theatre transfers.

Titles include cult favourites Stnad-Up, Stdad-Up, John-Luke Roberts Builds A Monster and Look on My Works, Ye Mighty, And Despair! (All in Caps).

He co-hosts the Alternative Comedy Memorial Society with Thom Tuck, which has had residencies at the Soho Theatre, The New Red Lion, and The Bill Murray.

Channel 4 commissioned a series of Blaps based on the club, directed by Chris Shepherd, which John-Luke wrote and starred in.

He has written for Have I Got News For You, Newzoids and Nevermind the Buzzcocks. His sitcom Bull, co-written with Gareth Gwynn, aired on UKTV Gold and starred Robert Lindsay and Maureen Lipman.

As an actor, he has appeared in Channel 4’s Babylon and played Nigel Mainpart in his sitcom Bull. He plays Graeme in the world tour and West End run of hit parody play Graeme of Thrones.

John-Luke Roberts will play the Glee Club tonight. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.