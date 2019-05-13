Hal Cruttenden, Lost Voice Guy and Angelos Epithemiou, Sutton Coldfield Town Hall - review

Revellers swapped a lazy Sunday in the blissful sunshine for an evening packed into Sutton Coldfield’s town hall, all in the name of fun-loving humour.

Witty jokes and rib-tickling puns forced hundreds to their knees in fits of laughter when MC Wayne Beese brought his Funny Beeseness comedy night to the town.

But not even the mammoth queues at the bar could ruin the night as Beese made for a perfect host, gallantly stalling for time and making sure everyone was in their seats - something which probably happens little anywhere else.

Putting his quick wit to the test during his impromptu stage time, unsuspecting punters strolling late to their seats, clinging onto pints and “spicy nuts”, swiftly fell to Beese’s mercy - much to the delight of the rest of the crowd.

With everyone finally perched in their seats, last year’s Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy - also known as Lee Ridley - opened the show to booms of applause and cheers.

With his trusted voice synthesizer in tow, he turned the adult humour up a notch - a far cry from his family-friendly days on the ITV talent show.

Despite the rude awakening, his self-deprecating and uncompromising humour about his disability and bleak dating history proved why he was crowned the nation’s favourite.

Shooting Stars character Angelou Epithemiou followed soon after, with his bizarre but wonderfully funny gags, rarely letting go of his supermarket carrier bag and flowers.

The loveable rogue, created by Dan Renton Skinner, got the roar-like chortling from the crowd with his awkward humour - including his strangely comical but barely-there dance routine in a shiny leotard and leggings to Mud’s Cat Crept In.

And it was a winning end to the gig with Hal Cruttenden, whose takes on being unashamedly middle class and family life left those ridiculously great feel-good vibes with you for the rest of the night.