Your Midlands and Shropshire am dram guide

This is the rags to riches tale of Bill Snibson, a guttersnipe from Lambeth, who inherits a fortune when it’s discovered he is the long lost 14th Earl of Hareford, Meanwhile his Aunt, though horrified by Bill’s sudden inheritance, is determined not to allow him to let the side down and so attempts to raise his standards to those befitting his title, with hilarious results.

But, will his girlfriend, the lovely Sally Smith be good enough now Bill has joined the upper classes? Pop along to the Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock and the cast of Aldridge Musical Theatre Society will show you.

The score of Me and My Girl is uplifting, amusing and makes you want to dance on air and includes The Sun Has Got His Hat On, Once You Lose Your Heart, Leaning on a Lamp Post and of course the rousing chorus number, The Lambeth Walk.

The script is very funny and requires an actor who can not only deliver the comedy lines to perfection, but also cope with the physical side of the role too.

Mark Nicholls is taking the role of Bill, while Sarah Becket, the newly appointed Chairwoman of the group, is playing Sally Smith, as well as choreographing the show. She said, “It has been challenging, but is going to be a fabulous show.”

This group has its own YouTube channel where you can see a preview, as well as snippets on their Facebook page.

They are looking for new members to join them too. If you are interested, email m.t.mannion@gmail.com or visit https://aldridgemcs.co.uk/

So Anytime You’re Cannock Way, pop into the box office at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Tickets for Me and My Girl which runs from May 16 to18, with performances at 7.30pm evenings and a 2.30pm Saturday matinee, call 01543 578762 or visit http://www.princeofwales.live/

From May 15 to 18, Wombourne Players who perform at the Community Centre in the village, will be presenting Situation Comedy, a funny, entertaining play by Brian Cooke and Johnnie Mortimer.

Two of the world’s most inept sitcom writers give a masterclass in how not to succeed in scriptwriting.

No barrel is left un-scrapped as the heroes seek inspiration wherever they can find it. Then after a night of drunken revelry on Arthur’s home-made pea wine, their domestic arrangements undergo an unexpected transformation.

Could this be the inspiration the pair need?

Tickets are just £8 and £7 for concessions available from Diane on 01902 881184 or from Wombourne library on 01902 892032.

For more information on this play and the group themselves, visit www.wombourneplayers.org.uk

Celebrating the finale of their 75th year, Stafford Players are taking a stroll through the streets of Cranford.

This much-loved story by novelist and social warrior Elizabeth Gaskell, was first published by Charles Dickens between 1851 and 1853, and adapted for the stage by Martyn Coleman.

This is no ordinary period drama. Cranford introduces a world of quiet courage, intense loyalties, and relationships based on love. Love which, though rarely expressed through words, is demonstrated through the kindness of friends, the bravery of ordinary people, and the humour found in every possible situation.

Catch Cranford at the Malcolm Edwards Theatre within at Stafford Gatehouse, from May 14 to 18 with performances at 7.30pm.

For tickets priced at £11 and £10 for concessions, visit www.staffordgatehousetheatre or ring 01785 619080.

Are you a film fanatic? If so, The Arcadians Musical Theatre Company is presenting a concert entitled Magic of the Movies on May 11 at MAC Birmingham, which I am sure you will enjoy.

Join this talented group for an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of some of the most iconic movie musicals to grace the screen, featuring numbers from favourites such as Top Hat, Singing in the Rain, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

For tickets visit www.macbirmingham.co.uk or visit http://www.arcadians.net/, or for general enquiries, ring Michelle Burgess on 07817 491255 or email enquiries.arcadians@gmail.com.

Ex-MP Jeffrey Archer is well known for writing stunning Whodunit’s with a killer twist and if you enjoy his style of writing, then The Perfect Murder, a play by Hugh James, but based on one of Mr Archer’s stories might be just the thing for you.

Stourbridge Theatre Company is presenting the play from May 16 to18 at Stourbridge Town Hall.

John, a married man, has been having an affair with Carla. After sees a man he believes to be another lover leaving her apartment however, they quarrel and he fatally strikes her.

John then leaves unnoticed and anonymously tips off the police that he saw a man called Paul Menzies leaving Carla’s flat.

Will John get his just deserts, or will he get away with this heinous crime?

For tickets visit www.stourbridgetheatre.co.uk and find out.

Finally this week, pet lovers and theatre goers can curl up happily side by side as the famous feline fantasy Cats the Musical creeps into the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, from May 14 to 18, with backs arched and whiskers bristling, courtesy of local amateur performers, West Bromwich Operatic Society.

Adapted from TS Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, on just one special night of the year, all Jellicle cats meet at the Jellicle Ball where Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, makes the Jellicle choice and announces which of them will go up to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

This is an ambitious musical for an amateur group, but I know WBOS will make an excellent job of this “purrfect tale.”

Look out for captivating performances by Tim Jones as Old Deuteronomy, Harry Simkin as McCavity, Martyn Davies as Mr Mistoffelees and Tasheka Coe as Grizabella.

For tickets, visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212.

Break a leg!