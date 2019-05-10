The Provoked Wife, Swan Theatre, Stratford - review

She is simply terrific as Lady Fancyfull in John Vanbrugh's comedy which scandalised theatregoers in 1697 by posing the question: if a husband commits adultery, is his wife entitled to do the same?

A grotesque character of wigs, rouge and patches, Lady Fancyfull believes she is a great beauty and patron of the arts. As the awful truth is revealed, she crumples tragically, looking more like a melted ice-cream than a grand dame.

We are used to seeing sitcom actors like Quentin in 30-second takes on TV . Here, she is on the stage for long and complex scenes, never flagging, word-perfect and showing off her fine acting skills with an interpretation which maybe owes something to Hyacinth Bucket.

But the real action is between Sir John Brute (Jonathan Slinger) and his wife (Alexandra Gilbreath). He hates marriage. She hates him. There is some great verbal sparring between them, suddenly escalating into a sexual assault which is genuinely shocking. These are great actors at the peak of their powers, ably supported by another RSC veteran, John Hodgkinson as the reluctant romantic Heartfree.

Directed by Phillip Breen with some sparkling music by Paddy Cunneen, this is a show to cherish and remember - even if it's a tad too long. It runs for over three hours and would benefit from a good edit.

The Provoked Wife is at Stratford until September 7.