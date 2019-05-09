Diana Vickers to star in The Entertainer coming to Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury

The 27-year-old X Factor star will appear alongside the likes of Shane Richie and Sara Crowe in the show that tells the story of a washed up entertainer named Archie Rice. As his soldier son sails with the Task Force to liberate the Falklands, his daughter Jean returns from campaigning against the war, and Archie’s professional and personal lives collide with devastating consequences.

Speaking of the addition of Diana to the show, director Sean O'Connor said: “I fell in love with Diana’s feisty but vulnerable LV in The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice when I saw it in the West End and am very excited about what she’ll bring to the role of Jean in The Entertainer, a young woman whose political conscience has been awakened by the Falklands war and who struggles in her combative relationship with her feckless father, Archie.”

Diana Vickers first came to the public eye as a semi-finalist in The X Factor in 2008.

Her previous theatre work includes I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, Myth, Son of A Preacher Man, Big, The Rocky Horror Show, The Duck House, Hatched and Dispatched and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice in the West End.

The Entertainer comes to Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre from October 7 to 12, and to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn from November 18 to 23.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.