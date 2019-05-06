Les Misérables, The Red Shoes, West Side Story and more: Birmingham Hippodrome announces new season for 120 years celebration

For the first time in the theatre’s history, the Hippodrome will present a brand-new production of West Side Story from August 29 to 31. The show will feature a cast of local young talent in a large-scale youth community production.

In another first, Birmingham Hippodrome will also present its first large scale co-production with Curve Leicester, The Color Purple from July 16 to 20.

The theatre will also co-produce Message In A Bottle from April 7 to 11, 2020 with Sadler’s Wells and The Lowry. This new production is choreographed by Kate Prince and set to the iconic hits of Sting.

Children's book classic The Gruffalo comes to the main stage from June 25 to 26, followed by Circus 1903 from October 25 to 2 celebrating the venue's roots as a circus.

For the fourth year, B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival on May 3 to 12 willl see the Hippodrome and surrounding areas filled with pop-up performances, striking graffiti and thrilling dance battles whilst Summer in Southside July 13 and 14 will transport families to another world.

The Hippodrome will also celebrate its 120th year with a special circus themed birthday party and open day on October 26, kicking off a week of half term activities which highlight the theatre’s origins as a circus and variety hall.

This September, The Broadway and West End production of Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s smash-hit musical On Your Feet! will come to Birmingham Hippodrome as part of its first-ever UK tour from September 3 to 7.

The show featuring an exhilarating musical score including iconic pops songs such as Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Conga and 1-2-3.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is set to come to the Hippodrome stage for the first time from April 13 to 18, 2020 starring Strictly winner, Joe McFadden and co-produced by Jason Donovan.

This will be followed by both We Will Rock You from April 20 to May 2 and Mamma Mia! from May 12 to 30. Following on from its current sold-out run, Les Misérables will return to the venue as part of an encore season from June 30 to July 18, 2020.

Matthew Bourne’s double Olivier award-winning hit, The Red Shoes will pirouette back on to the stage following two sold-out seasons back in 2016 on February 11 to 16, 2020.

As part of Birmingham Hippodrome’s ongoing involvement with Dance Consortium, acclaimed South African choreographer, Dada Masilo will bring her contemporary interpretation of Giselle to the main stage on October 15 and 16.

Some of the biggest names in comedy step into the spotlight this celebratory season including Ben Elton on November 14, Rob Beckett on February 6 and 7, 2020, and Romesh Ranganathan on May 3 and 4, 2020.

Fiona Allan, artistic director and chief executive at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: “As our social and political landscape often seems more focussed on division rather than unity, I take particular solace in the power that arts and culture have to bring people together, whether as an audience member or participant.

“Here at Birmingham Hippodrome, we pride ourselves on creating experiences that unite our region’s communities, and in recent years have grown the number of free festivals that we produce for everyone to enjoy such as the upcoming B-SIDE Hip-Hop festival and the return of our popular Summer in Southside.

“For the first time in our history we ourselves are making new shows, drawing on some amazing new talent. The professional production of The Color Purple in July will be followed by a large scale community production of West Side Story in August. For the latter we auditioned over 1000 local young people to find our dream cast, who are set for the experience of a lifetime. I’m sure audiences will agree.

“Our 120th birthday celebrations continue throughout the year with many opportunities to be involved: a particular highlight being our circus themed half-term birthday party and open day on 26 October.

“With a huge variety of headlining entertainment on the main stage and in the Patrick Studio, I encourage our loyal audiences to do something different and try something new. Introduce a friend and share some timeless stories, and together we might just cross some of those divides.”

For more information and to book tickets visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge).