Having a roaring good time: Matt Terry talks ahead of Madagascar The Musical role at Wolverhampton Grand

The reality TV star called in at the animal sanctuary ahead of his forthcoming leading role in Madagascar The Musical, at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, from Tuesday to May 11.

Matt Terry was joined by puppeteer cast members Darren John, Brandon Gale, Shane McDaid and Victoria Boden as they came face-to-face with the zoo’s colony of Humboldt Penguins. They were joined by the Penguins of Madagascar Skipper, Rico, Private and Kowalski.

Matt Terry said: “I’m having such an amazing time touring in Madagascar The Musical. The show brings together everything you will know and love from the Dreamworks film with an immense score and amazing sets, costumes and puppets. It’s an awesome night out for the whole family and I hope to see you there.”

Since winning The X Factor, Matt has been non-stop. He’s been recording music all over the world including Miami, LA and Scandinavia. After a top three hit with the Ed Sheeran-penned winner’s single When Christmas Comes Around, he released his debut album Trouble in November 2017.

His first single from the album, Sucker For You has had nearly 60 million streams on Spotify. After Sucker For You, Matt went back to his Spanish childhood by featuring on Enrique Iglesias’s smash single, Subeme La Radio alongside Sean Paul. Matt’s role in Madagascar The Musical has been hailed as a triumphant debut theatre performance, receiving 5 star reviews across the tour.

Matt Terry at Dudley Zoo

Based on the smash Dreamworks animated motion picture, Madagascar The Musical follows fans’ favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

Matt took the role as soon as he was offered it. “The whole process has been amazing. I got a call from my manager saying they wanted to meet me to play Alex The Lion and the rest is history. We started in July last year and it’s been a good run.

“It’s one for the whole family and it’s cool that it’s for kids, parents, grandparents as well. It’s entertaining for everybody. We’ve been around the country, the northerners are a lot louder, and it’s a good family on the road, it’s a really nice vibe and I’ve made some friends for life.”

He wanted to move into musical theatre despite his X Factor success and putative pop career.

Madagascar The Musical

“I trained in musical theatre so I always wanted to do that. I’m happy as long as I’m allowed to sing. I always wanted to be a recording artist too. I trained in south London for three years and that’s kind of where I learned about theatre. I did a bit of acting and dancing. Reality shows are part of breaking through these days.

“They do give you an amazing platform to kick start your career. I feel like X Factor is where I learned how to deal with pressure and nerves. Nothing really phases me anymore. That’s where I learned to deal with pressure and not to let it get to me too much.”

Madagascar remains Matt’s focus for now, but there’s plenty more to come from him.

“I’m very happy with where I am now. But there’ll be more soon. I’ve been in and out of studios recording stuff and I’ve been writing again and probably I’d love to do another big musical theatre show. It doesn’t have to be a tour. I wouldn’t mind heading into the West End so I get to stay put for a while. There’s also talk of another album. Watch this space.”

