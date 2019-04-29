Seats being snapped up for Rich Hall comedy special in Whitchurch

The comedian - famed for his grouchy deadpan style and the inspiration behind Simpsons character Moe Szyslak - will headline the next Funny Beeseness stand-up show at the Civic Centre on Friday June 7.

Tickets are available at an early bird price of £18 - but that offer runs out at the end of April. Nearly 200 have already been snapped up.

In a stellar career spanning four decades, Hall has appeared on the likes of Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats as well as presenting a number of BBC documentaries.

He is one of a select few comics to claim the prized Perrier Award, winning it in 2000 as his alter-ego Otis Lee Crenshaw and following in the footsteps of the likes of Frank Skinner and Steve Coogan.

Hall will be supported on the night by Steve Royle, who has appeared in Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere as well as on Sunday Night At The Palladium, and fast-rising Brummie comic Lindsey Santoro.

It will be hosted by resident MC Wayne Beese, who said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Rich Hall to Whitchurch for the next ‘Live At The Civic’.

“He has built a reputation as being one of the best live acts out there and has been at the top of his game for a long, long time.

"With the support acts we've got on as well the early bird price is an absolute bargain, so we'd urge people who haven't booked to do so before it runs out next week."

Milton Jones, Omid Djalili and Angelos Epithemiou have taken centre stage at the High Street venue since Funny Beeseness started putting on shows at the end of last year.

Geordie Chris Ramsey, as seen on the likes of Live At The Apollo and Celebrity Juice, is headlining alongside Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda on Friday September 13. Only just over 50 tickets are left for that one.

To book for either Rich Hall or Chris Ramsey, go to funnybeeseness.co.uk