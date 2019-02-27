Alexandra Burke to star in The Bodyguard in Birmingham

The 30-year-old London musician will take on the role of Rachel Marron in the show, coming to The Alexandra Theatre in 2020.

Alexandra first rose to fame when she won the fifth series of The X Factor in 2008.

After her win she released single Hallelujah, which became the European record holder for single sales over a period of 24 hours, selling 105,000 in one day.

In 2009 she released her debut album, Overcome, which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and spawned four number-one singles on the UK Singles Chart and the Irish Singles Chart, including Hallelujah, Bad Boys, All Night Long and Start Without You.

In 2017 the star took part in hit BBC show Dancing On Ice and signed a record deal with Decca Records. Her third album, The Truth Is, was released last year.

The hit musical, based on the film of the same name starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, follows a secret service agent-turned-bodyguard Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect singer Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

The show includes classic tunes such as Queen of the Night, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and I Will Always Love You.

Other cast members joining Alexandra include Benoît Maréchal as Frank Farmer, Micha Richardson as Nicki Marron, Peter Landi as Bill Devaney, Craig Berry as Tony, Gary Turner as Sy Spector, Phil Atkinson as The Stalker and Simon Cotton as Ray Court.

The Bodyguard comes to The Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham from January 21 to February 1, 2020.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.