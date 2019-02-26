Shropshire production marks anniversary of Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Based on the book of the same title, written and illustrated by Beshlie, a Romany who lives in Shropshire, Romany Wood will be performed on March 25 and features more than 200 young people from across Shropshire.

Originally staged in 2009, Theatre Severn’s official opening production of Romany Wood was attended by HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and narrated by actor Timothy West.

It has become known as ‘Shropshire’s Musical’ and the original production brought together a story created in Shropshire, and hundreds of young performers drawn from the local community,

The original book provided the inspiration for a 40-minute classical work for children’s voices, a narrator and orchestra, written by David Gaukroger and David Carr. The first half will feature a choir and orchestra provided by the Shropshire Music Service, plus special guest soloist Erika Mädi Jones.

This will be followed by a revival of the ‘Romany Wood Ballet’, from Elmhurst Ballet School. The ballet was specially commissioned for the original production and choreographed by Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Kit Holder.

Shrewsbury-based Maggie Love was artistic director of the original production and returns in the same role for the celebratory revival. Speaking ahead of rehearsals, Maggie said: “I am very excited to be reviving this project for Theatre Severn’s 10th birthday. It is wonderful to be sharing the work with a whole new generation of musicians, singers and dancers.

"Shropshire is so fortunate to have this magical piece and the ballet be performed in the theatre setting together."

Since opening in 2009, Theatre Severn has seen annual attendances grow each year to a total of 190,000 during the past 12 months, and celebrated the sale of it’s one millionth ticket in 2015. Forthcoming highlights include major touring productions such The Full Monty, The Girl on the Train, Art starring Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson, and the hit musical Cabaret.

Full listings are available at theatresevern.co.uk.