Madness and mayhem with zany, crazy classic

But love or hate him, he is a virtuoso when it comes to creating quirky characters, one-liners and storylines and there is no one quite like him.

Only he could get away with basing a whole musical on Adolf Hitler and get the laughs! Only he could insult just about every race, religion and sexual preference and come up smelling of roses! Only he could make a million from saying via his comedy what everyone else is thinking or wants to say and remain as popular as ever! In short, the man’s a genius!

Wolverhampton Musical Comedy Company, who although have been in existence since 1938 are now very much a group of young, talented performers, is bringing Mel Brook’s zany, crazy musical, The Producers, to the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from March 7-9 for anyone who wants to experience the madness and mayhem that Mr Brooks is so well known for.

Broadway theatre producer Max Bialystock is down on his luck. With disaster after disaster in his wake, he needs to move quickly or face bankruptcy. Enter the creative, though slightly naïve accountant, Leo Bloom who Max quickly gets on his side.

Together they realise that there is more money to be made in a theatrical flop than a hit and so they set out to find the worse script, the worse actors and the worst director to put their madcap plan in action.

With the help of their beautiful Swedish secretary slash receptionist, Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yansen Tallen Hallen Svaden Swanson (I told you it was crazy!) who inevitably falls in love with Leo, the pair set about raising the money to make their dreams come true!

So where does Adolf feature in all of this I hear you ask? Well it turns out that the worst script ever written is entitled “Springtime for Hitler” and it seems that The Producers are out to make millions, that is until the dreadful show becomes a hit!

Local performers Greg Yates appears as Max, with Karl Steel as Leo and Rosie Harper as the luscious Ulla. Tim Jones directs.

The score of this laugh out loud comedy musical includes When You Got It, Flaunt It, I Wanna Be a Producer, ‘Till Him and Keep it Gay! Then thrown in a couple of verses of Der Guten Tag Hop-Clop and Haben Sie gehört das Deutsche Band? and you will be rolling in the aisles!

Don’t be put off by the seemingly distasteful subject matter. This one is hilarious and just the tonic for a cold March evening.

For tickets visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212.

Phoenix Musical Theatre Company is set to make a comeback in 2020 after a couple of years resting.

I don’t have a date for the show yet, but I believe it will be in February next year.

Their chosen show will be Fiddler on the Roof, in memory of their beloved President Olwyn Rowley who sadly passed away. It was Olwyn’s favourite show and so it seems fitting that the group have chosen it to return to the stage.

There is nothing like being prepared well in advance and so Phoenix is currently looking for a Musical Director to take on this mammoth score, which includes If I Were a Rich Man, Sunrise Sunset, Do You Love Me? and Far from the Home I Love.

l If you love traditional musical theatre, would like to work with a talented group and are capable of not only teaching music, but conducting the orchestra for the week of the show too, get in touch with Richard Bourne on 07534295285 or email Richard at r.bourne@piawm.net for more information.

At the Oldbury Rep from March 2-9, their resident group will present Dangerous Obsession, a psychological thriller by N J Crisp.

Picture a sunny afternoon in the home counties. Housewife Sally Driscoll answers the door to John Barrett, a man she met whilst holidaying with her husband. John has lost his wife and is dangerously obsessed with pinning the blame on someone.

It’s dramatic stuff but full of twists and turns guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats and is largely considered to be N. J Crisp’s best work.

For tickets, visit www.oldburyrep.org or call 0121 552 2761.

Finally this week, I am delighted to tell you about Tophat Stage School, based at the Oak Tree Centre in Lightmoor Village, Telford.

This group meets each Saturday morning between 10am – 1pm, offering classes in theatrical skills including dance, drama and singing for young performers aged four to eighteen years.

The four to eight-year olds will be performing Annie as their next production, while the nine-year olds and over will be performing at the O2 Arena in a huge 25th anniversary show with other Tophat schools from around the country on June 30.

But the group not only offers training for youngsters. They have adult classes too, which started back in January due to popular demand. With dance at 7pm-8pm each Monday, followed by drama from 8pm-9pm, why not pop along and improve your existing skills, make friends and simply have fun?

The classes are run by fully qualified, professionally trained actors and dancers, all of whom have credits to their names. They also run parties and after school clubs for children.

For more information on Tophat Stage School, visit the group’s Facebook page, call 01952 793949 or email midlands@tophatstageschool.co.uk

