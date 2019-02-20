Jack Whitehall to bring arena tour to Birmingham

The 30-year-old comedy star will bring his Stood Up tour to Arena Birmingham following the success of his last tow arena tours, Jack Whitehall Gets Around and At Large.

He said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be going back out on the road.

“There’s no feeling like standing up on stage in front of an arena full of strangers, and still being able to hear your dad heckle you.”

Most recently seen in Lasse Hallstrom's The Nutcracker And The Four Realms opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman, Jack is also set to star in Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which is currently in production and will be released in 2020.

Widely celebrated for his hit show, Travels With My Father, this year he will also star in Good Omens opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen, and series two of Bounty Hunters opposite Rosie Perez for Sky.

An established presenter, Jack has hosted a number of award ceremonies and television series, becoming the youngest ever host of the Royal Variety Performance in 2015.

He will host the 2019 BRIT Awards this month, following his acclaimed hosting debut of the event in 2018.

Jack Whitehall comes to Arena Birmingham on November 16 and 17.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.