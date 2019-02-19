Beauty, ballet and the beast in Birmingham

The internationally renowned company opens its run of the production at Birmingham Hippodrome tonight.

The gothic ballet tells the story of a cruel Prince, cursed to spend the rest of his life living in a fantastical castle with the animals he callously hunted, finding salvation in the heart of a beautiful girl.

Delia Mathews as Belle and Iain Mackay as the Beast; photo Caroline Holden

In David Bintley's production, there will be transformations, wild waltzes, soaring birds and a relationship between Belle and the Beast that is at first terrifying, but ultimately serene and beautiful.

Beauty and the Beast runs at the Hippodrome until March 2.