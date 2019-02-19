Menu

Beauty, ballet and the beast in Birmingham

A magical fairytale will be brought to life when Birmingham Royal Ballet takes to the stage this week with Beauty and the Beast.

Delia Mathews as Belle and Brandon Lawrence as the Beast; photo Bella Kotak

The internationally renowned company opens its run of the production at Birmingham Hippodrome tonight.

The gothic ballet tells the story of a cruel Prince, cursed to spend the rest of his life living in a fantastical castle with the animals he callously hunted, finding salvation in the heart of a beautiful girl.

Delia Mathews as Belle and Iain Mackay as the Beast; photo Caroline Holden

In David Bintley's production, there will be transformations, wild waltzes, soaring birds and a relationship between Belle and the Beast that is at first terrifying, but ultimately serene and beautiful.

Beauty and the Beast runs at the Hippodrome until March 2.

