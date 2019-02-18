Menu

Dragula's James Majesty to bring Messy tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Dragula star James Majesty will bring his solo UK tour to Birmingham next month.

James Majesty. Picture from: https://www.facebook.com/JamesMajesty

The drag star will bring the Messy tour to The Village Underground featuring comedy, live singing, lip-syncs and audience interaction.

James is best known for appearing on the second season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula show on Wow Presents alongside the likes of Abhora, Biqtch Puddin', Victoria Black, Disasterina and more.

The artist has since gone on to release debut album Pervert now available on iTunes.

The show will be hosted by Birmingham drag group Dragpunk, made up of Paul Aleksander, Amber Cadaverous, Tacky Alex and Lilith.

James Majesty will come to The Village Underground in Birmingham on March 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

