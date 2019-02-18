Dragula's James Majesty to bring Messy tour to Birmingham

The drag star will bring the Messy tour to The Village Underground featuring comedy, live singing, lip-syncs and audience interaction.

James is best known for appearing on the second season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula show on Wow Presents alongside the likes of Abhora, Biqtch Puddin', Victoria Black, Disasterina and more.

The artist has since gone on to release debut album Pervert now available on iTunes.

The show will be hosted by Birmingham drag group Dragpunk, made up of Paul Aleksander, Amber Cadaverous, Tacky Alex and Lilith.

James Majesty will come to The Village Underground in Birmingham on March 2.

