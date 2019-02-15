Russell Howard adds additional Birmingham date to world tour

Russell will perform at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on September 18 and 22.

The announcement comes after the 38-year-old comedian's successful 2017 tour Round The World, the release of his critically-acclaimed hit Sky One show The Russell Howard Hour, and Netflix special Recalibrate.

The Bristol comedian is best known his TV shows Russell Howard's Good News and The Russell Howard Hour, as well as his appearances on the topical panel TV show Mock the Week.

He has won a number of accolades, such as Best Compère at the 2006 Chortle Awards. He was also nominated for an if.comedy award for his 2006 Edinburgh Festival Fringe show.

