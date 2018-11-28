Eddie Izzard to bring new tour to Birmingham

The comedian and activist is launching new comedy show Wunderbar. It comes five years after the star’s last comedy tour, Force Majeure.

The 56-year-old began his career as a street performer in Europe and the United States during the 1980s.

In 1987, me made his first stage appearance in London at The Comedy Store.

He has gone on to star in a number of films, such as Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, Mystery Men, Shadow of the Vampire, The Cat's Meow, Across the Universe, Valkyrie and Victoria and Abdul.

He has won numerous awards including a Primetime Emmy Award for Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for his comedy special Dress to Kill, in 2000.

Eddie Izzard will perform at The Alexandra in Birmingham from September 17 to 21.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.