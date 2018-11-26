Birmingham's The Alexandra to host first ever film festival

A week-long series of film screenings have been lined up at the newly revamped Alex in January, which will see movie hits for parent and babies, films where you can quote-along, sing-a-long and don costumes, and movies where a relaxed environment can be enjoyed.

There are even dog friendly movies on the bill where you can bring canine companions, and a sleepover where you can enjoy a total of four back-to-back films intro the early hours.

The festival, that will take place in January, will include a carefully curated selection of hit films including 80s cult classic Labyrinth, iconic 90s hit Wayne’s World, classic The Wizard of Oz, plus chick-flicks Mean Girls and Clueless.

Theatre director at The Alexandra, Lisa Mart, said: “The idea of the film festival came to us when we were discussing how we could do something in January to thank all of Birmingham for supporting us through our relaunch and refurbishment.”

“Outdoor film screenings in the summer are always so popular, so why not offer a cosy winter version? We are delighted that we have been able to offer them completely free of charge to our audiences – and their dogs in some cases.”

“We really hope everyone takes us up on this week of fun in the venue, where we think there is literally something for everyone.”

The Alex Film Festival will take place from January 14 to 20.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.