Birmingham-born comedian John Oliver to star in The Lion King remake

The 41-year-old Erdington writer, producer, political commentator, actor and teleivison host will voice Zazu, the hornbill who acts as the king's adviser.

US musician and actor Donald Glover will voice adult Simba while pop icon Beyonce will play his love interest Nala.

Reprising his role from the original, James Earl Jones stars as Mufasa, the ill-fated king and Simba’s father.

Billy Eichner will play wise-cracking meerkat Timon while Seth Rogen stars as his warthog friend Pumbaa.

Scar, the villain of the piece, will be voiced by London-born Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is perhaps best known for his role in 12 Years A Slave, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

The trailer for the upcoming computer-animated retelling was released yesterday, giving fans a first look at director Jon Favreau’s creation.

The Lion King Official Teaser Trailer

It features one of the famous scenes from the first movie – a young Simba being lifted above the Pride Lands while the animal kingdom salutes its new prince.

Advertising

Jones even recreates his soliloquy about the sun rising and setting on kings.

Sir Elton confirmed earlier this year that four songs – Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Hakuna Matata, I Just Can’t Wait to Be King and Circle of Life – made it to the new film.

Walt Disney Pictures are producing The Lion King, and are the studio behind other hits including Finding Dory, alongside Pixar.

The original grossed an impressive $968 million - approximately £752 million - making it one of the most successful movies ever made.

Advertising

It spawned numerous spin-offs, including a sequel and a critically and commercially successful Broadway musical.

The latest Lion King trailer trended around the world and critics have described it as one of the most highly anticipated films in production.

The Lion King will be released on July 19, 2019.