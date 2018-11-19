Bill Burr to bring new headline tour to Birmingham

The 50-year-old stand-up comedian, actor, voice artist, writer and musician is best known for hosting the Monday Morning Podcast, and as a regular cast member of the Chapelle's Show.

He has released six stand-up specials, and also co-founded the All Things Comedy network.

The third season of his hit animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, will premiere on November 30 featuring Bill, Laura Dern and Justin Long as the Murphy family. Last year, Bill premiered his fifth hour-long comedy special, Walk Your Way Out, on the streaming platform.

Bill can currently be seen in the Hugh Jackman film, The Front Runner. He was seen in the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film, Daddy’s Home; he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White; was seen in the Paul Feig film, The Heat, alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys.

Bill Burr will perform at Birmingham's Genting Arena, soon to be renamed Resorts World Arena, on March 1.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am this Friday.

