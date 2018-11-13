Curtain goes up on £1.8m revamp of Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Final designs for a £1.8 million revamp of the Ludlow Assembly Rooms have been unveiled.

The long-awaited transformation of the arts and entertainment venue will see the building's Castle Square entrance re-opened once more, a goal the venue has been working towards for nine years.

An extensive programme of work will bring the Grade II listed building up to 21st century standards to make it more energy efficient and visitor-friendly.

Plans were first submitted to Shropshire Council three years ago, but the latest plans have been updated after the necessary funding was obtained and an essential asset transfer secured.

As well as the new entrance, the proposals include include a completely redesigned auditorium with tiered seating and air conditioning, an integrated box office and visitor information centre, a cafe bar, and a new lift.

A design and access statement supporting the application said: "Without Ludlow Assembly Rooms, and with limited public transport, few people would have the opportunity to experience and be inspired by the arts, attend community classes, talks and lectures.

Transfer

"The organisation has successfully managed the transition following its loss of Arts Council funding but now needs additional income streams to secure its long-term viability and to become a resilient and self-reliant organisation in the future.

Advertising

"Ludlow Assembly Rooms has taken on the running of the Visitor Information Centre and will take other opportunities to increase both the visitor experience and its own income potential.

"The project will, therefore, provide Ludlow Assembly Rooms with additional income streams and bring the building up to a standard which will produce efficiencies, reduce running costs and support a reduction in carbon emissions."

Enablement works began over the summer and chief executive Helen Hughes today said she hoped to see contractors begin the major work before Christmas.

The transformation was made possible by the transfer of the building from Shropshire Council to Ludlow and District Community Association Limited (LAR) in a 125-year lease earlier this year.