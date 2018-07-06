Stars attend opening night of Matilda The Musical in Birmingham - in photos

GoggleBox's Sandra Martin, This Morning's Alison Hammond, and Bishop of Birmingham David Urqhuart were all in attendance at the show.

Doctors' stars Sarah Moyle, Ian Midlane, Laura Rollins, Bharti Patel, Jan Pearson and Lorna Laidlaw also attending the first night of the musical.

The hit musical, based on the Roald Dahl novel, has won over 85 international awards, including 16 for Best Musical.

Matilda tells the tale of an extraordinarily gifted young girl, held back by her uneducated, ignorant family. She and her schoolmates are tormented and bullied by the evil Miss Trunchbull - but, with the help of her magical abilities and an extra special teacher, she rescues her fellow schoolchildren and finds happiness for herself.

The cast includes the likes of Craige Els as Miss Trunchbull, Rebecca Thornhill as Mrs Wormwood, Carly Thoms as Miss Honey, and Sebastian Torkia as Mr Wormwood.

Sharing the title role of Matilda are Annalise Bradbury, Lara Cohen, Poppy Jones and Nicola Turner.

The production is written by playwright Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Australian comedian, musician and composer Tim Minchin, and direction by Matthew Warchus.

Matilda The Musical premiered at the RSC’s The Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon in November 2010.

The multi-award winning show, which has gained accolades from The Critics' Circle Awards and the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, heads to Birmingham Hippodrome from July 3 to September 8.

