Christmas shows, Chas and Dave, pantos, The Twang, Geeta Brothers and more: What's on this weekend in the Midlands and Shropshire

Friday

A Family Christmas With The Town Hall Gospel Choir - Birmingham Town Hall

A Family Christmas With The Town Hall Gospel Choir

Enjoy festive classics in style with the Town Hall Gospel Choir this weekend.

The concert will explore the meaning of Christmas in much-loved Christmas songs and carols which will have the whole audience signing along.

Tickets cost £12.50.

Christmas Music By Candlelight - St Paul's Church, Birmingham

Christmas Music By Candlelight

Christmas Music By Candelight will fill you with festive cheer at Birmingham's St Pauk's Church.

With Christmas music old and new, the event will also reflect upon different readings.

Tickets start from £13.

Christmas At The Movies - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Christmas Spectacular

The most iconic Christmas films are also accompanied by the most iconic soundtracks, and Christmas At The Movies is set to explore them.

The show will feature songs from the likes of Home Alone, The Polar Express, Elf, The Snowman, Miracle On 34th Street, Gremlins, Die Hard and more.

Tickets start from £13.

Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Jack And The Beanstalk

The countdown to Christmas is officially on as Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime begins.

Gareth Gates, Lisa Riley, Doreen Tiptom and more familiar faces have joined forces for the annual pantomine - which this year, is Jack and the Beanstalk.

Last year’s panto saw more than 60,000 people visit the theatre, smashing all former box office records and grossing £100,000 more than the previous year’s production of Peter Pan.

Press & PR Manager at the Grand Theatre, Scott Bird said; “rehearsals for Jack And The Beanstalk are fully underway and the company have already assembled what will be a fantastic show! High energy and plenty of fun, we’re looking forward to another spectacular family pantomime.”

Tickets start from £16

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Snow White

This year's family pantomime Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs is set to wow crowds at Theatre Severn.

This year's show stars the likes o Shropshire's favourite dame Brad Fitt, and BBC Radio Shropshire's Eric Smith.

The show is proving to be the most popular pantomime staged in Shrewsbury, with more than 40,000 tickets have been sold for the first time ever.

Tickets start from £12.

Peter Pan - Oakengates Theatre, Telford

Peter Pan

Swashbuckling pantomime Peter Pan has arrived at Telford's Oakengates Theatre this week.

Follow the boy who refuses to grow up and his fairy sidekick Tinkerbell as they visit the nursery of Wendy, John and Michael Darling.

With a sprinkling of magical fairy dust, watch Peter and his new friends fly out the nursery window and over London to neverland.

Tickets start from £10.

Peter Pan - Arena Birmingham

Peter Pan

The world's biggest panto is coming to Arena Birmingham this festive season.

Starring Bradley Walsh as Mr Smee, Martin Kemp as Captain Hook, and Matt Knight as Peter Pan, J.M Barrie’s original story and characters are brought to life by a cast of over 100 performers, including a thrilling team of BMX riders, stuntmen, trapeze artists and even a 7m-long animatronic crocodile.

Performed across three stages, you’ll never be far from the action with a giant 60-foot-wide LED screen, computer graphic imagery and even a life-size Jolly Roger sailing through the Arena in front of a 10,000-gallon water wall.

Tickets start from £27.50

Jersey Boys - New Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Jersey Boys. Pic: Matt Martin

The internationally acclaimed stage sensation, Jersey Boys, is working its way back to Birmingham with a festive run at the city’s New Alexandra Theatre.

The hit musical has won 57 major awards, including the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Jersey Boys tells the true life story of four boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own unique sound, and sold 100 million records worldwide as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons..

The show features hit after legendary hit including Beggin’, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, Big Girls Don’t Cry and many more.

Tickets starts from £18.50.

Saturday

Chas and Dave - Robin 2, Bilston

Chas and Dave

Chas and Dave are returning to the Robin 2 for an exclusive Midlands show.

Chas and Dave will be performing all the classic hits Gercha, Rabbit, Margate, Ain’t No Pleasing You, London Girls, Snooker Loopy and many more.

Tickets cost £22.50 in advance and £24.50 on the door.

The Twang - O2 Academy, Birmingham

The Twang

Birmingham rockers The Twang are set to play their annual Christmas concert this weekend.

This year's gig will feature special guests Cabbage and a DJ set from Swim Deep.

The band, formed in 2004, is best known for songs including Twit Twoo, Elusive Soul and Put It On The Dancefloor.

Tickets cost £24.95.

Christmas Spectacular - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Christmas Spectacular

Alan Titchmarsh hosts seasonal music, classic hits, thrilling lights and a sensational indoor firework finale plus high kicks from the Jingle Belles Dancers.

Songs and carols include Jingle Bells, Frosty the Snowman, Merry Christmas Everyone, The Twelve Days of Christmas and more.

Tickets starts from £19.50.

Angels, Stars and Kings - St Paul's Church, Birmingham

Angels, Stars and Kings

St Paul's Church invite the whole family to enjoy Angels, Stars and Kings.

This hour-long concert has seasonal favourites and choral music to inspire, plus a special selection of readings for younger audiences.

Come dressed as an Angel, star or king.

Tickets starts from £5.

Geeta Brothers Live In Concert feat. Jus Reign and Babbu - Birmingham Town Hall

Geeta Brothers Live In Concert

Musical act The Geeta Brothers are bringing their festive show to Birmingham Town Hall.

The pair create hilarious Punjabi spoof films and songs formed from global YouTube stars Babbu and Jus Reign.

Following the success of their Punjabi Christmas Album which received over a million views on their YouTube channel, they will be performing existing and much-awaited new material.

Tickets start from £25.50.

Sunday

The Upbeat Beatles: 50th Anniversary - Robin 2, Bilston

The Upbeat Beatles. Pic: http://www.upbeatbeatles.co.uk/

The Upbeat Beatles are making their way to the Robin 2 this weekend to play you the best of the Beatles.

The Upbeat Beatles are in constant demand and their hard earned reputation for authenticity and attention to detail has taken them around the world, playing to ecstatic audiences. These have included The Jordanian Royal Family and the Hollywood film actor Michael Douglas.

Tickets cost £12.50 in advance and £15 on the door.

Carols By Candlelight - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Carols By Candlelight

Celebrate in the most elegant style with this exquisite concert of carols and seasonal classics staged in full 18th Century costume in a candle-lit style setting.

Carols include Away in a Manger, Good King Wenceslas, O Come, all ye Faithful,Hark! the Herald Angels Sing, O Little Town of Bethlehem and more.

Tickets start from £16.

