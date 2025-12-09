Monica the Africa grey parrot is now enjoying the new home at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford.

Monica came to the zoo as a former pet and has lived there for several years, becoming a firm staff favourite along the way.

Earlier this year, following a brief illness, Monica’s vet advised that her right eye be removed, and she has since made a strong recovery under the care of the zoo team.

Monica the one-eyed African grey parrot has moved into her new aviary ahead of Christmas. Monica is also a flightless bird and the aviary has been adapted for her needs

Guests to the zoo will find Monica and her feathered friends in a newly constructed hexagonal aviary designed to give the flock more space and more opportunities for free flight.

Monica herself is a flightless bird, as her previous owners had pinioned her wings before she was rescued, meaning she cannot fly.

To make sure she can still enjoy the new space on her own terms, the aviary includes a cat-flap-style entrance into the indoor area, allowing Monica to walk in and out of the warmth and into the main enclosure whenever she chooses.

The zoo has also laid a deep bark mulch across the floor to give her chances to scratch, dig, and explore naturally, with her food and water placed at ground level while the other parrots feed from perches elsewhere in the aviary.

African grey parrots, native to West and Central Africa, are currently classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List.

Wild populations have suffered steep declines in recent decades, largely driven by the illegal pet trade and the loss of forest habitat through deforestation and land conversion for economic development.

Monica’s story highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership and rescue, and the zoo hopes her new home will encourage visitors to learn more about the challenges faced by parrots both in captivity and in the wild.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner Will Dorrell said: "Monica has been part of our family here for years, and she’s an incredible little character.

"After losing her eye earlier this year she’s adapted brilliantly, and we wanted her to have a space that meets her needs while also giving her friends a fantastic new environment to fly and play.

"The hexagonal aviary gives the flock much more freedom, but we’ve made sure Monica can move between indoors and outdoors easily with her very own ‘cat-flap’.

"She’s a real favourite with the team, so this feels like a well-deserved early Christmas gift for her and the rest of the parrots."