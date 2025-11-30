Residents celebrate inaugural Telford Day with raising of borough's new flag and stunning lantern parade

The event was held on Saturday, the 57th anniversary of Telford's official formation on November 29, 1968.

Highlights included the raising of the new Telford and Wrekin flag in Southwater Square. Nine-year-old Amelia, a pupil at Randlay Primary School, won the competition to design the flag and raised it with the help of her mother.

Locally made artisan crafts and gifts were also on sale at the Made in Telford Makers Market. At nightfall, a lantern parade led by Amelia made its way through the town park. Lanterns lit up Southwater before live music brought the day of celebrations to a close.

Telford's new flag, designed by nine-year-old Amelia, was raised. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter, said: "It’s a proud moment to see Amelia’s flag flying at Southwater Square as part our first Telford Day celebrations.

"What started as a competition in schools many months ago was always building to this moment. We wanted the new Telford flag to be synonymous with the borough for many years to come and what better way to do that than flying it proudly on Telford Day?"

As a prize, Amelia's primary school will receive £250 towards arts and crafts supplies.

Lanterns lit up Southwater in Telford. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Angela McClements, cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, added: "Thanks to everyone who came along to take part in the Telford Day activities and celebrate our wonderful town.

The lantern parade in Telford. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

"It was a fantastic day and a great a way to kick off our run of festive themed activities throughout December."

Amelia and her family with the new flag for Telford and Wrekin. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Activities, workshops and music at the Christmas Yurt in Telford are available until Sunday, December 7. These include wreath-making workshops, free live music events, Jazz Sunday afternoon sessions, film screenings and more.

The Telford Memories Coffee Morning will offer residents a chance to share their favourite stories and reminiscences about the town. All events are free to attend, except for the wreath making workshop, which must be booked in advance.

Residents and visitors will also be able to join in with festive singing at 'Carol-okie' in Southwater on Thursday, December 11, from 5.15pm.

The popular Festive Gardens will also open on December 11, with seven additional dates scheduled, including a new SEN evening on Thursday, December 18.