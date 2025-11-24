'I'm so much better now than I was then' - Telford singing builder hopes to build on The Voice success with new band and debut EP

It is now two years since Telford builder, Callum Doignie, stepped onto the stage of ITV's The Voice.

The former St Patrick's School and Blessed Robert Johnson student had kept his talents largely to himself, and surprised quite a few people when he began to belt out a powerful rendition of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Traitor'.

But no one was more surprised than Callum himself when Welsh legend Sir Tom Jones hit his big red button and chose the then 29-year-old for his team.

Talking about Callum, Sir Tom called him a "raw talent" who he was "lucky" to have found.

A whirlwind experience followed for the builder, who went on to progress through the call backs and semi-finals and eventually landed himself in the finals.

In the end, Callum missed out on the top spot to duo Jen & Liv but since The Voice, Callum has sold out shows across Shropshire, performed at Newport and Oakengates carnivals, TikTok legend Spudman's wedding, Parklands Festival, Dawley and Malinslee's Christmas light switch-on.