The Krazy Races soapbox derby is coming to Telford - and organisers want 40 local teams to get involved

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced a new event on its programme in 2026, in partnership with Krazy Races: the UK’s largest touring soapbox derby is coming to Telford for the very first time on Sunday, July 12.

This free-to-attend, award-winning event promises a day of wild, wacky racing, creative kart designs, and fantastic family fun — all while raising vital funds for local charities.

Krazy Races is coming to Telford

Following huge success in towns and cities across the UK, including Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, Krazy Races has attracted more than 250,000 visitors nationwide, with previous events featuring celebrity participants including Maya Jama, YouTuber Chunkz, and stars from The Real Housewives of Cheshire. Last year, Blue Peter even filmed a special episode showcasing the chaos and creativity of the event.

Now it’s Telford’s turn to join the Krazy Races tour, and organisers are on the lookout for up to 40 local teams — including businesses, community groups, and charities — to design, build, and race their handcrafted soapboxes down a thrilling downhill course packed with ramps, obstacles, and chicanes.

Alongside the races, spectators can enjoy a vibrant event village featuring family entertainment, local food and drink, and live performances, all adding to the festival atmosphere.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, said: “We are very excited to be announcing this new event to the Telford & Wrekin events 2026 event programme and to be working with Krazy Races. A great event for all to get involved with, whether that is entering a team or coming along to watch all the fun!

"This promises to be a fantastic family fun day out and an exciting edition to the council’s events programme."

Danny Scoffin, head of brand and strategic development for Krazy Races, added: “We’re beyond excited to announce that Krazy Races is coming to Telford for the first time! Having grown up in Telford and being a lifelong AFC Telford fan, bringing the magic and community spirit of Krazy Races to my hometown is incredibly special.

"This event is all about creativity, community, and fun, and we can’t wait to see the amazing soapbox designs that the people and businesses of Telford come up with.

"A huge thank you to Telford & Wrekin Council for partnering with us and helping to make this event a reality. We’re counting down the days to Sunday, July 12, 2026!”

Applications for teams are open now, with organisers inviting a maximum of 40 teams to take part in a knockout-style competition featuring multiple trophies and prizes.

Teams and spectators are encouraged to raise as much money as possible for local charities, with the event’s official headline charity to be announced in early 2026.

To find out more or enter your team, visit www.krazyraces.co.uk.