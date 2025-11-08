Residents invited to concert in aid of children's services at Shropshire hospitals

The fundraising concert will take place on Saturday, November 15 at Haberdashers' Abraham Darby in Madeley, supporting children and families cared for by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Running from 7pm to 9.30pm, the event will feature performances from the award-winning Jackfield Brass Band and the Haberdashers' Abraham Darby Jazz Band.

Guests can also take part in a charity raffle, enjoy refreshments, and hear video messages from families who have benefited from care at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

The idea for the concert came from Mike Yates, a SaTH volunteer and member of the Jackfield Band, who wanted to do something special to support young patients and their families.

He said: "As a member of the Jackfield Band I’m excited to perform knowing it’s for such a great cause. It’s great to be part of something that will make a real difference."

SaTH’s Chief Executive Jo Williams added: "It’s been wonderful to see this idea grow into something so special. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s helped make it happen and I’m really looking forward to the concert."

Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Eileen Callear will also attend the event. All proceeds from the concert will go directly towards enhancing care and facilities for children and families using services at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Rachel Bennett, Paediatric Matron said: "Funds raised from the concert will go directly towards key projects within children's services at the trust. These include the creation of a dedicated sensory room, designed to provide a calming and supportive environment for young patients - particularly those who may find the hospital setting overwhelming.

"In addition, we are fundraising to develop a new outdoor space, offering children and families a safe and welcoming area to enjoy during their time at the hospital."